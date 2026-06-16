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Nagqu Railway Station continues to optimize services for passengers over 20 years

(Xinhua) 08:51, June 16, 2026

Passengers prepare to board a train to Lhasa at the Nagqu Railway Station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

LHASA, June 15 (Xinhua) -- With an altitude of 4,513 meters, the Nagqu Railway Station was put into operation in 2006, when the Qinghai-Xizang Railway became operational. Over the past 20 years, the station has handled a total of 8.9471 million passenger trips, and has continuously optimized its services to ensure smooth travel for passengers.

A staff member works on a train platform at the Nagqu Railway Station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

This photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Nagqu Railway Station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Passengers are seen at the Nagqu Railway Station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A staff member helps a passenger carry luggage at the Nagqu Railway Station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A staff member checks tickets at the Nagqu Railway Station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A staff member helps a passenger at the Nagqu Railway Station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)