China's e-commerce, logistics companies prepare for annual online shopping festival

(Xinhua) 09:26, June 18, 2026

A drone photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows staff members working at a parcel sorting line of an express company in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual mid-year "618" online shopping festival, the weeks-long campaign originally launched around June 18. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows staff members working at a parcel sorting line of an express company in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual mid-year "618" online shopping festival, the weeks-long campaign originally launched around June 18. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

A staff member transports goods at a warehouse in Lianyun District of Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 17, 2026. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual mid-year "618" online shopping festival, the weeks-long campaign originally launched around June 18. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows self-driving vehicles transporting goods at a hub for intelligent self-driving vehicles in Tongzhou District of Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual mid-year "618" online shopping festival, the weeks-long campaign originally launched around June 18. (Photo by Zhai Huiyong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows staff members working at a parcel sorting line of a hub for intelligent self-driving vehicles in Tongzhou District of Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual mid-year "618" online shopping festival, the weeks-long campaign originally launched around June 18. (Photo by Zhai Huiyong/Xinhua)

Staff members work at a parcel sorting line of an express company in Baoying County, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 17, 2026. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual mid-year "618" online shopping festival, the weeks-long campaign originally launched around June 18. (Photo by Shen Dongbing/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)