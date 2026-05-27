China's e-commerce sector maintains steady expansion in January-April

Xinhua) 08:45, May 27, 2026

A merchant introduces products at Shishi Cross-border E-commerce Public Service Center in Shishi City, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China's e-commerce sector has sustained steady expansion in the first four months of 2026, with the sector continuing to stimulate consumption vitality and empower the real economy, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday.

During the January-April period, China's online retail sales of goods and services rose 6.6 percent year on year, with online retail sales of goods contributing 72.2 percent to the growth of total retail sales of consumer goods.

Online sales of agricultural products increased 12.2 percent during the period, while the e-commerce transaction value of metal products and chemical products rose 34.8 percent and 12.2 percent, respectively, data from the ministry showed.

E-commerce has also boosted the rapid growth of service sectors such as tourism and catering, with online sales in tourism and catering jumping 33.2 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

Boosted by the Silk Road e-commerce initiative, some partner countries posted surging exports to China, the ministry said, noting that Thai durians, Emirati beverages and Italian casual pants recorded online sales surges of 344.8 percent, 78.6 percent and 22.8 percent, respectively, in the first four months.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)