China's e-commerce sector posts steady growth in first 2 months

Xinhua) 09:21, March 26, 2026

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's e-commerce sector recorded steady growth in the first two months of 2026 as digital consumption remained robust, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Wednesday.

With pro-consumption policies continuing to take effect in the e-commerce sector, total online retail sales of goods and services rose by 9.2 percent year on year in January and February, the MOC said, citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Smart products stood out among the key products monitored by the MOC, with online retail sales of smart glasses and window-cleaning robots soaring by 183.5 percent and 130.8 percent, respectively, the ministry said.

The ministry's data also showed steady growth in agricultural products, with online retail sales rising by 17.6 percent in the first two months.

From January to February, major e-commerce import platforms reported a 7.6 percent increase in sales of global products. Icelandic salmon, Thai durians and Brazilian beef were among the most popular items, the ministry said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)