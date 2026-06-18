Chinese FM visits Cambodian King, Queen Mother

(Xinhua) 09:22, June 18, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, upon the entrustment of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visits Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. Sihamoni and Monineath are in Beijing for medical check-ups and recuperation. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Upon the entrustment of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday visited Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, who are in Beijing for medical check-ups and recuperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes from President Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan.

Noting this year marks the 70th anniversary of the first visit to China by Cambodia's late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, Wang said Sihamoni has carried forward the late King Father's legacy of fostering friendship with China and has forged a profound friendship with President Xi.

Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Cambodia relations have entered a new stage in building an all-weather community with a shared future in the new era, Wang said.

He expressed China's willingness to deepen practical cooperation with Cambodia and deliver greater benefits to the two peoples.

Sihamoni and Monineath asked Wang to convey their sincere greetings and best wishes to Xi and Peng, noting that no matter how the international landscape evolves, Cambodia will always remain China's closest friend.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, upon the entrustment of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visits Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. Sihamoni and Monineath are in Beijing for medical check-ups and recuperation. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)