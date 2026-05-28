Chinese, Cambodian FMs agree to advance bilateral ties

Xinhua) 13:53, May 28, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn in New York, the United States, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

NEW YORK, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn met in New York on Wednesday and agreed to advance bilateral relations.

China-Cambodia relations enjoy strong momentum, noted Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The upgrade of the "2+2" strategic dialogue mechanism involving the two countries' foreign and defense ministers to a "3+3" mechanism that will also include the public security authorities is a demonstration of high-level mutual trust between the two countries and will usher in greater development, he said.

China is ready to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation with Cambodia; conduct closer high-level exchanges; promote pragmatic cooperation in economics and trade, energy, law enforcement and connectivity; and enhance multilateral coordination, to advance the building of an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, said Wang.

Sokhonn said Cambodia adheres to the one-China principle, supports China's reunification, and opposes any form of "Taiwan independence," stressing that Cambodia remains unwavering in its position.

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, Cambodia is ready to work with China to promote closer high-level exchanges, accelerate synergy of the two countries' development strategies in order to deliver more outcomes from the building of a Cambodia-China community with a shared future, he said.

Wang and Sokhonn also exchanged views on the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.

Wang said the Cambodia-Thailand dialogue and consultations have produced positive results. As a common friend of both countries, China supports the two sides in sticking to the direction of dialogue and is ready to play a positive role in helping them promote mutual trust and improve relations.

Sokhonn briefed Wang on his country's position on the issue and thanked China for its constructive efforts in mediating the Cambodia-Thailand dispute. He said his country is ready to reduce differences through dialogue with Thailand and work toward the normalization of bilateral relations, adding that he looks forward to China's continued support.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)