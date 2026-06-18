China calls for unity, confidence, action to improve global governance

(Xinhua) 08:05, June 18, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday called for more unity, confidence, and concrete action from the international community to improve global governance.

China's State Council Information Office on Wednesday released a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."

Published in eight languages, the white paper aims to introduce China's principles, proposals and actions on global governance, foster broader consensus within the international community, ensure more effective responses to global challenges, and build a more just and equitable global governance system.

At a press conference held to launch the paper, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said issues of global governance concern the well-being of all humanity, and that the post-WWII international system faces overlapping pressures.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that the China-proposed Global Governance Initiative (GGI) responds to the shared aspirations among countries to improve global governance, and that it has contributed Chinese wisdom and provided Chinese solutions to address the current global governance deficit.

Put forward in 2025, the GGI upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and embraces a global governance vision characterized by extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, according to the white paper.

The GGI rejects the "law of the jungle" where might makes right, and is committed to advancing democracy and the rule of law in international relations, Wang stressed, adding that the initiative has been endorsed by nearly 160 countries and international organizations.

The GGI has been translated from a Chinese proposal into international practice and is increasingly demonstrating strong vitality, Wang told the press conference.

Resolutely upholding the UN's authority and status is fundamental to the effective implementation of this initiative, the white paper said.

All countries should firmly uphold the international system with the UN at its core, safeguard the international order based on international law, and uphold the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, instead of reinventing the wheel, according to the white paper.

As the first country to sign the UN Charter, China is ready to uphold the authority of the UN by advancing the GGI, and stands ready to work with other countries to reinvigorate and strengthen the UN, said Wang.

In order to reinvigorate multilateralism and improve governance efficiency amid turbulence, Wang also called for vigorous efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, safeguard open development, leverage the role of the Global South, and address governance gaps in tackling new challenges, such as climate change, outer space, polar regions, and cyberspace.

Wang said China will host the inaugural Xiong'an Global Governance Forum this autumn, which is expected to bring together all parties to discuss reform and global governance improvement.

Responding to a media query about global governance on AI at the press conference, Zhou Haibing, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that China upholds multilateralism and the principles of openness and inclusiveness, and has actively promoted global governance and international cooperation on AI.

China will host the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai this July, he said.

"China looks forward to taking the conference as an opportunity to further strengthen international cooperation on AI with all parties," Zhou added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)