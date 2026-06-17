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China to host inaugural Xiong'an Global Governance Forum
(Xinhua) 14:40, June 17, 2026
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China will host the inaugural Xiong'an Global Governance Forum this autumn, according to a press conference held by China's State Council Information Office on Wednesday.
The event, to be held in the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province, is expected to bring together all parties to discuss ways to reform and improve global governance, according to the press conference.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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