Home>>
Fulfilling obligations enshrined in UN Charter is top priority: Chinese FM
(Xinhua) 13:53, June 17, 2026
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- In the face of global challenges, a top priority is to fulfill the obligations enshrined in the UN Charter, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said this at a press conference held to present a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- White paper calls for joint efforts to build just, equitable global governance system
- China's ideas, actions increasingly resonate with int'l community: white paper
- White paper highlights China's contribution to promoting global governance
- Global Governance Initiative responds to challenges of times: white paper
- China holds press conference to present white paper on global governance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.