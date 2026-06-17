Fulfilling obligations enshrined in UN Charter is top priority: Chinese FM

(Xinhua) 13:53, June 17, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- In the face of global challenges, a top priority is to fulfill the obligations enshrined in the UN Charter, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said this at a press conference held to present a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)