We Are China

China holds press conference to present white paper on global governance

(Xinhua) 10:18, June 17, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Wednesday held a press conference to present a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)