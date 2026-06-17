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China holds press conference to present white paper on global governance
(Xinhua) 10:18, June 17, 2026
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Wednesday held a press conference to present a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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