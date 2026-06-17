China's Zhejiang promotes digital upgrading of traditional manufacturing industries

(Xinhua) 16:31, June 17, 2026

Electronic screens show the condition of automatic sock machines at a digital workshop of a company in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2026. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Guo Bin/Xinhua)

A worker checks socks in front of automatic sock machines at a smart digital workshop of a company in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2026. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Guo Bin/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows sorting robots at a logistics center of a clothing company in Qianyuan Town of Deqing County, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2026. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Socks are displayed at a sock industry innovative service complex in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2026. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Guo Bin/Xinhua)

Automatic machines produce polyester silks at a smart workshop of a company in Yuyue Town of Deqing County, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2026. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Automatic weaving machines work at a smart workshop of a company in Xin'an Town of Deqing County, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2026. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

A worker checks automatic spool winders at a smart factory of a company in Xin'an Town of Deqing County, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2026. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

A worker uses an automatic washing machine to clean the salt on the surface of hams on a smart production line of a company in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2026. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

A worker checks socks in front of automatic sock machines at a smart digital workshop of a company in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2026. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Guo Bin/Xinhua)

Visitors select socks at a sock industry innovative service complex in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2026. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Guo Bin/Xinhua)

High-speed spool winders produce embroidery threads at a smart factory of a company in Xin'an Town of Deqing County, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2026. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows workers checking hams which are washed automatically on a smart production line of a company in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

A worker operates robots at a digital and intelligent factory of a company in Yongkang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2026. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

A robot welds metal pipes at a digital and intelligent factory of a company in Yongkang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 16, 2026. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows robots working on an intelligent production line of a company in Yongkang, east China's Zhejiang Province. Zhejiang Province, leveraging its leading position in the digital economy, is promoting the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries through digital and intelligent empowerment, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)