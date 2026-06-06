E China's Taizhou builds pocket parks to improve urban habitability

(Xinhua) 10:51, June 06, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows citizens enjoying their time at a coffee of a pocket park in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Taizhou has built four "pocket parks" in recent years, featuring fitness and leisure facilities, children's amusement settings and community social centers to improve urban habitability. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Children have fun at a pocket park in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 5, 2026. Taizhou has built four "pocket parks" in recent years, featuring fitness and leisure facilities, children's amusement settings and community social centers to improve urban habitability. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows citizens exercising at a pocket park in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Taizhou has built four "pocket parks" in recent years, featuring fitness and leisure facilities, children's amusement settings and community social centers to improve urban habitability. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows citizens exercising at a pocket park in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Taizhou has built four "pocket parks" in recent years, featuring fitness and leisure facilities, children's amusement settings and community social centers to improve urban habitability. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows citizens exercising at a pocket park in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Taizhou has built four "pocket parks" in recent years, featuring fitness and leisure facilities, children's amusement settings and community social centers to improve urban habitability. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows a pocket park in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Taizhou has built four "pocket parks" in recent years, featuring fitness and leisure facilities, children's amusement settings and community social centers to improve urban habitability. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows citizens exercising at a pocket park in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Taizhou has built four "pocket parks" in recent years, featuring fitness and leisure facilities, children's amusement settings and community social centers to improve urban habitability. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member brews coffee at a pocket park in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 5, 2026. Taizhou has built four "pocket parks" in recent years, featuring fitness and leisure facilities, children's amusement settings and community social centers to improve urban habitability. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows a pocket park in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Taizhou has built four "pocket parks" in recent years, featuring fitness and leisure facilities, children's amusement settings and community social centers to improve urban habitability. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows citizens exercising at a pocket park in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Taizhou has built four "pocket parks" in recent years, featuring fitness and leisure facilities, children's amusement settings and community social centers to improve urban habitability. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)