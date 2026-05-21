Reconstruction project of Wenling Railway Station yard starts in China's Zhejiang
Workers cut the rails at the station yard of Wenling Railway Station in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 20, 2026. The reconstruction project of Wenling Railway Station yard, initiated on Wednesday night, is expected to ease the transportation capacity constraints of the station upon its completion. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows the construction site of the reconstruction project of the Wenling Railway Station yard in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province. The reconstruction project of Wenling Railway Station yard, initiated on Wednesday night, is expected to ease the transportation capacity constraints of the station upon its completion. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Workers cut the rails at the station yard of Wenling Railway Station in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 20, 2026. The reconstruction project of Wenling Railway Station yard, initiated on Wednesday night, is expected to ease the transportation capacity constraints of the station upon its completion. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Workers renovate the catenary system at the station yard of Wenling Railway Station in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 20, 2026. The reconstruction project of Wenling Railway Station yard, initiated on Wednesday night, is expected to ease the transportation capacity constraints of the station upon its completion. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
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