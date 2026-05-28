Chinese premier stresses efforts to build distribution hubs for bulk commodities

Xinhua) 08:21, May 28, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, hears officials' reports on work related to petroleum at a reserve facility and inquires about the construction and operation of related projects in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 26, 2026. Li made inspection trips to Zhoushan and Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province from May 25 to 27. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

NINGBO, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for efforts to accelerate the building of hubs for the distribution of bulk commodities and important materials to ensure both development and security.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during trips to Zhoushan and Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province from May 25 to 27. He emphasized the importance of doing a good job in regulating the reserves of bulk commodities and important materials, strengthening the functions of strategic guarantee, macro-control and responding to urgent needs, and improving the resilience of industrial and supply chains.

In Zhoushan, Li heard officials' reports on work related to petroleum and grain reserves, inspected reserve facilities, and inquired about the construction and operation of related projects.

Li said that building good reserves of bulk commodities and important materials is of great significance for the stability of the economy and society, as he urged efforts to push forward the construction of multiple types of reserve facilities and expand the reserve capacity.

He also called for technological innovation in reserve work and management to enhance the level of intelligence, and deepening the reform of systems and mechanisms to promote the coordinated operation of strategic reserves and commercial reserves.

In Ningbo, Li inspected the construction and planning of the transportation and logistics system in Zhejiang Province and inquired about the transportation and processing of bulk commodities.

He also called for efforts to strengthen the construction of port infrastructure, develop multimodal transport, promote the linkage of seaports, land ports, airports and digital trade ports, accelerate digital and intelligent transformation and upgrading, and explore unmanned and intelligent transportation of goods on specific routes during specific periods.

He said it is also necessary to optimize maritime services, improve the throughput capacity and operational efficiency, develop port-related industries, and foster and strengthen industrial chains, so as to build the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port into a globally leading port.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects the Jintang undersea tunnel of Ningbo-Zhoushan high-speed railway in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 26, 2026. Li made inspection trips to Zhoushan and Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province from May 25 to 27. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)