China calls for enhanced Global South voice, representation

(Xinhua) 16:07, June 17, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu has called for a stronger voice and greater representation for countries in the Global South, as well as better protection of their rights and interests in global affairs.

"This is essential to building a more just and equitable global governance system," Miao said at a press conference held on Wednesday to present a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."

China will remain committed to the right direction of enhancing the representation and voice of developing countries in UN Security Council reform, Miao said, adding that it will also strive for more UN agencies and international organizations establishing their headquarters in developing countries.

As a natural member of the Global South, China will continue to work closely with fellow developing countries to advance hand in hand toward modernization and push forward reform of the global governance system, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)