Experts, media leaders say China's governance model inspires Arab world, Global South

Xinhua) 08:26, May 15, 2026

Guests read the Arabic edition of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership," in Cairo, Egypt, May 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

CAIRO, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China's development model and governance philosophy have provided valuable inspiration for the Arab world and the broader Global South in pursuing stability, development, and modernization, experts, officials, and media executives have said.

They made the remarks on the sidelines of the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference held here on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which the Arabic edition of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" was launched.

The book will help Arab readers gain a deeper understanding of China's development path, governance philosophy, and modernization drive in the new era, while further promoting exchanges on governance experience and mutual learning between China and Arab states, they said.

President and CEO of Tunis Afrique Presse Najah Missaoui said China's "people-centered" modernization path, focused on well-being, common prosperity, and equitable development, has "played a decisive role in China's rapid transformation."

The book will help Arab readers understand China's thinking on stability, development and modernization, he said, adding that the political stability and economic development highlighted in the book "resonate with many Arab countries seeking growth after periods of crisis."

The book serves as "a cultural and intellectual bridge to deepen strategic, economic and technological cooperation between China and the Arab region," he added.

Ibrahim Hadiya Al-Majbri, director-general of Libyan News Agency, recalled visiting a Chinese rural area last year that had been transformed through targeted poverty alleviation programs.

Calling the transformation "significant" and the visit "notable," he said local residents "highlighted improvements in their daily lives due to better infrastructure, enhanced healthcare services and support for small businesses."

The book offers insight into "China's governance philosophy, decision-making mechanisms and approaches to managing development challenges," he added.

For his part, Director-General of Algeria Presse Service Samir Gaid said China's model "coherently integrates education, healthcare, poverty alleviation and rural development," and offers "a valuable reference point for any nation seeking a path to modernization that reconciles economic dynamism and social justice."

He said the book "represents an invaluable tool for knowledge and strategic dialogue within the Arab world."

Abdulaziz Alshaabani, a researcher at Al Riyadh Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said China's "development-oriented and planning-based approach carries important implications" for Arab states pursuing economic diversification.

The book allows the public to "directly engage with China's development philosophy and governance practices," he said.

This photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows a scene during the global launch of the Arabic edition of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership," which is part of the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference, in Cairo, Egypt. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Chief Editor of Abu Dhabi Media Office Firas AlNasan noted China's achievements in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and smart city development.

"China has not treated technology merely as an economic tool, but as an integrated instrument for improving governance, public administration and quality of life," he said.

The book enables Arab readers to "better understand the principles behind China's development experience, particularly its emphasis on innovation, modernization and long-term planning," he said.

Ahmed Kandil, head of the International Relations Unit and Energy Studies Program at Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said China's governance vision, based on "shared benefit and mutual advantage," and the initiatives proposed by China stem from its experience in "development and fostering peace and friendly relations" with other countries, and are "very important for the Global South."

President of the Iraq-headquartered Global Civilization Initiative Research Center Kawa Mahmoud said the book offers "systematic answers on how to overcome development obstacles through innovative concepts, making China strong and prosperous, and enabling its people to live happy lives."

China's model invites others "to find their own paths based on their specific circumstances to build a world ... of diverse civilizations," he said.

Director of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs Ezzat Saad said China "has always upheld the principle of treating each other as equals and has contributed to supporting the Global South in enhancing its voice."

The China-proposed Global Governance Initiative "provides direction for the Global South to further strengthen solidarity and coordination, address common challenges and narrow the North-South gap," he said.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)