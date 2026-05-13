How buzzwords reflect Global South's growing influence

Xinhua) 21:35, May 13, 2026

CAIRO, May 13 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, the concept of the Global South has gained increasing influence and significance in international public discourse, drawing increasing attention and discussion worldwide.

Using big-data tools, Xinhua reporters identified and analyzed high-frequency terms in global media coverage of the Global South across 3,119 media outlets from January 2023 to March 2026.

The analysis found that the Global South has emerged as a major driver of global economic growth, a key force in advancing multipolarity, and an important contributor to tackling global challenges. It also showed that South-South cooperation is expanding rapidly in both scope and form.

Characterized by inclusiveness and mutual benefit, cooperation among Global South countries has produced tangible results in areas including trade, investment, finance, technology, and energy.

Buzzword 1: Collective Rise

The Global South is increasingly emerging as a prominent force on the international stage, playing an ever greater role in participating in international affairs and resolving major hotspot issues.

As the largest developing country, China has remained steadfast in speaking up for the Global South and providing development opportunities, and is increasingly regarded by Global South countries and the international community as a backbone force of the Global South.

Key recurring terms include: "Global South," "collective rise," "opportunities," and "influence."

Buzzword 2: Peace and Security

The recent conflicts in the Middle East and their spillover effects, which have shaken the world, have underscored just how valuable peace truly is.

Calls for peace and security have become a common theme among Global South countries, which are increasingly seeking to help end conflicts, promote peace and resolve disputes within the framework of international law.

Many of these countries also oppose hegemonic and coercive practices and are calling for greater cooperation to address what they describe as a growing global security deficit.

Key recurring terms include: "peace," "security," "conflict," "sovereignty," and "the Global Security Initiative."

Buzzword 3: Global Governance

Having transitioned from passive participants to indispensable players, Global South countries are seeing a growing influence in global governance. Governance concepts such as a community with a shared future for mankind, the Global Governance Initiative, and the Global AI Governance Initiative have also gained broad recognition within the international community.

Key recurring terms include: "the Global Governance Initiative," "a community with a shared future for mankind," "equitable governance," "global climate governance," and "international governance mechanisms."

Buzzword 4: South-South Cooperation

Against the backdrop of the Global South's growing momentum, South-South cooperation is increasingly attracting attention. The multilateral cooperation platforms led by Global South countries have further enriched the global multilateral framework, injecting vitality and momentum into cooperation and common development among Global South countries and the world at large.

Key recurring terms include: "China-Africa Cooperation," "BRICS," "Shanghai Cooperation Organization," "African Union," "ASEAN," and "multilateral mechanisms."

Buzzword 5: Interconnectivity

Infrastructure development and connectivity have become some of the clearest manifestations of the Global South narrative, with China playing a prominent role.

From the Belt and Road Initiative to investment networks, transport corridors, and port projects, terms such as "projects," "corridors" and "networks" frequently appear in media coverage of Global South countries.

Key recurring terms include: "the Belt and Road Initiative," "infrastructure investment," "China-Pakistan Economic Corridor," and "connectivity."

Buzzword 6: International Financial System Reform

Amid pressures from sanctions, debt and volatile capital flows, financial issues have become increasingly prominent in discussions surrounding the Global South.

The growing focus on finance reflects the shared efforts of Global South countries to safeguard financial sovereignty, reduce dependence on dominant financial systems, and diversify economic risks.

Key recurring terms include: "dollar-denominated debt," "RMB transactions," "currency swaps," and "sanctions."

Buzzword 7: Free Trade

Although global free trade has faced growing headwinds in recent years, trade liberalization and facilitation remain the prevailing consensus within the international community.

Global South countries have repeatedly called for the removal of unjust trade barriers and discriminatory trade practices, while also taking concrete steps to promote a more open and inclusive global trading system.

Key recurring terms include: "trade barriers," "trade wars," "tariffs," "South-South trade," and "free trade zones."

Buzzword 8: Digital Economy

In the digital age, the Global South is increasingly aligning its development with digital technologies, leveraging them to advance modernization.

Key recurring terms include: "innovation," "artificial intelligence," "digital economy," "digital infrastructure," "Digital Silk Road," and "digital divide."

Buzzword 9: Energy Transition

Topics related to the energy transition, from addressing climate change to the rational use of water resources, from green and low-carbon development to renewable energy, and from electric cars to green hydrogen, are gaining increasing traction within the Global South framework.

Key recurring terms include: "climate change," "global energy transition," "renewable energy," "clean energy technologies," "water resources," and "electric vehicles."

Buzzword 10: Mutual Learning Among Civilizations

The Global Civilization Initiative has been warmly received by countries across the Global South. Various forms of cultural exchanges and cooperation, alongside deepening mutual learning among civilizations, have not only enriched the scope of Global South cooperation but also strengthened its cultural foundation and public support.

Key recurring terms include: "cultural exchange," "traditional Chinese culture," "cultural diplomacy," and "civilizational choices."

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)