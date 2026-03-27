China, IAEA to deepen nuclear cooperation for Global South's sustainable growth

Xinhua) 09:55, March 27, 2026

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed to strengthen cooperation on nuclear technology to support sustainable growth in the Global South.

CAEA Director Shan Zhongde met with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Beijing on Wednesday. They also witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements.

The IAEA designated CNNC Medical Industry Co., Ltd. as its Rays of Hope Anchor Center, and presented the International Nuclear Management Academy certificate for master's degree education in nuclear technology management to Harbin Engineering University.

Shan said China appreciates the IAEA and France for successfully co-hosting the second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris, which has played an active role in promoting global nuclear energy development and addressing climate change challenges.

The two sides should further deepen practical cooperation in key areas such as small modular reactors, advanced nuclear medicine, and nuclear safety and security to provide more public goods and services for the use of atomic energy to benefit the livelihood and well-being of Global South countries and empower sustainable development, Shan added.

Grossi praised China's outstanding achievements in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and nuclear technology, and commended its contributions to the safe and sustainable development of nuclear energy and nuclear technology for the IAEA and its member countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)