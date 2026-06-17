China to further expand high-standard opening up in APEC "China Year": Chinese FM
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China will further expand high-standard opening up and share development opportunities with countries around the world as this year marks the beginning of the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference on a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."
China, host of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, will continue promoting the building of an Asia-Pacific community, to inject new energy into the peace and development in the Asia-Pacific region and the world as a whole, Wang said.
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