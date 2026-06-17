Folk song event held in Wuhai City, China's Inner Mongolia
Singers sing on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Photo by Kang Wenkui/Xinhua)
Singers sing on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Performers wait to go on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A singer sings on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Photo by Kang Wenkui/Xinhua)
Singers sing on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A singer sings on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Performers dance on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Photos
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