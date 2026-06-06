N China's Hohhot drives green computing power with data center construction

(Xinhua) 10:53, June 06, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows the construction site of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Horinger data center project in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power.

The city is now accelerating the construction of the Horinger data center cluster, one of China's top ten of its kind, by integrating direct green power supply with a unified "source, grid, load and storage" system to fuel the high quality development of its local computing power industry. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a wind-photovoltaic power storage station of Huadian (Inner Mongolia) New Energy Co., Ltd. as part of the Horinger data center cluster green energy supply demonstration project, in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power.

The city is now accelerating the construction of the Horinger data center cluster, one of China's top ten of its kind, by integrating direct green power supply with a unified "source, grid, load and storage" system to fuel the high quality development of its local computing power industry. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows the China Mobile Hohhot data center in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power.

The city is now accelerating the construction of the Horinger data center cluster, one of China's top ten of its kind, by integrating direct green power supply with a unified "source, grid, load and storage" system to fuel the high quality development of its local computing power industry. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows an exterior view of Inner Mongolia Data Exchange Center in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power.

The city is now accelerating the construction of the Horinger data center cluster, one of China's top ten of its kind, by integrating direct green power supply with a unified "source, grid, load and storage" system to fuel the high quality development of its local computing power industry. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Staff members remotely monitor the status of photovoltaic and wind power equipment at Huadian (Inner Mongolia) New Energy centralized control center in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power.

The city is now accelerating the construction of the Horinger data center cluster, one of China's top ten of its kind, by integrating direct green power supply with a unified "source, grid, load and storage" system to fuel the high quality development of its local computing power industry. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a talent and innovation valley in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power.

The city is now accelerating the construction of the Horinger data center cluster, one of China's top ten of its kind, by integrating direct green power supply with a unified "source, grid, load and storage" system to fuel the high quality development of its local computing power industry. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A drone photo take on June 4, 2026 shows wind turbines at a green energy supply demonstration project zone of the Horinger data center cluster in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power.

The city is now accelerating the construction of the Horinger data center cluster, one of China's top ten of its kind, by integrating direct green power supply with a unified "source, grid, load and storage" system to fuel the high quality development of its local computing power industry. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Staff members operate the multi-cloud computing power resource monitoring and scheduling platform of Horinger data center cluster to monitor in real time and dynamically schedule computing power resources, at a talent and innovation valley in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power.

The city is now accelerating the construction of the Horinger data center cluster, one of China's top ten of its kind, by integrating direct green power supply with a unified "source, grid, load and storage" system to fuel the high quality development of its local computing power industry. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A staff member operates Beijiang Zhijing Cloud e-sports platform at an information science and technology company in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power.

The city is now accelerating the construction of the Horinger data center cluster, one of China's top ten of its kind, by integrating direct green power supply with a unified "source, grid, load and storage" system to fuel the high quality development of its local computing power industry. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A staff member takes samples of forage to optimize AI-powered visual recognition algorithms and models at Caoyd, a Big Data technology company in Inner Mongolia, in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power.

The city is now accelerating the construction of the Horinger data center cluster, one of China's top ten of its kind, by integrating direct green power supply with a unified "source, grid, load and storage" system to fuel the high quality development of its local computing power industry. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Staff members check the energy storage equipment at a wind-photovoltaic power storage station of Huadian (Inner Mongolia) New Energy Co., Ltd. in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power.

The city is now accelerating the construction of the Horinger data center cluster, one of China's top ten of its kind, by integrating direct green power supply with a unified "source, grid, load and storage" system to fuel the high quality development of its local computing power industry. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Staff members check the wind turbines at a green energy supply demonstration project zone of the Horinger data center cluster in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power.

The city is now accelerating the construction of the Horinger data center cluster, one of China's top ten of its kind, by integrating direct green power supply with a unified "source, grid, load and storage" system to fuel the high quality development of its local computing power industry. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A staff member introduces computing power application scenarios at an information science and technology company in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power.

The city is now accelerating the construction of the Horinger data center cluster, one of China's top ten of its kind, by integrating direct green power supply with a unified "source, grid, load and storage" system to fuel the high quality development of its local computing power industry. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A staff member checks the computing power equipment at a supercomputing technology company in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power.

The city is now accelerating the construction of the Horinger data center cluster, one of China's top ten of its kind, by integrating direct green power supply with a unified "source, grid, load and storage" system to fuel the high quality development of its local computing power industry. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)