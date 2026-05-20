Ecological management of Ulan Buh Desert advances in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 16:51, May 20, 2026

A worker plants saxaul seedlings in Ulan Buh Desert in Dengkou County of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 19, 2026. Workers here are busy with the planting and irrigation of saxaul plants as part of the sand control efforts.

In recent years, Dengkou County has effectively promoted the ecological management of Ulan Buh Desert by building windbreak and sand-fixing forest belts, promoting afforestation techniques, and planting drought-tolerant and sand-fixing plants. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A worker plants saxaul seedlings in Ulan Buh Desert in Dengkou County of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 19, 2026. Workers here are busy with the planting and irrigation of saxaul plants as part of the sand control efforts.

In recent years, Dengkou County has effectively promoted the ecological management of Ulan Buh Desert by building windbreak and sand-fixing forest belts, promoting afforestation techniques, and planting drought-tolerant and sand-fixing plants. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo shows workers working on sand control in Ulan Buh Desert in Dengkou County of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 19, 2026. Workers here are busy with the planting and irrigation of saxaul plants as part of the sand control efforts.

In recent years, Dengkou County has effectively promoted the ecological management of Ulan Buh Desert by building windbreak and sand-fixing forest belts, promoting afforestation techniques, and planting drought-tolerant and sand-fixing plants. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A worker carries saxaul seedlings in Ulan Buh Desert in Dengkou County of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 19, 2026. Workers here are busy with the planting and irrigation of saxaul plants as part of the sand control efforts.

In recent years, Dengkou County has effectively promoted the ecological management of Ulan Buh Desert by building windbreak and sand-fixing forest belts, promoting afforestation techniques, and planting drought-tolerant and sand-fixing plants. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Workers plant saxaul seedlings in Ulan Buh Desert in Dengkou County of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 19, 2026. Workers here are busy with the planting and irrigation of saxaul plants as part of the sand control efforts.

In recent years, Dengkou County has effectively promoted the ecological management of Ulan Buh Desert by building windbreak and sand-fixing forest belts, promoting afforestation techniques, and planting drought-tolerant and sand-fixing plants. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A drone photo shows workers watering saxaul seedlings in Ulan Buh Desert in Dengkou County of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 19, 2026. Workers here are busy with the planting and irrigation of saxaul plants as part of the sand control efforts.

In recent years, Dengkou County has effectively promoted the ecological management of Ulan Buh Desert by building windbreak and sand-fixing forest belts, promoting afforestation techniques, and planting drought-tolerant and sand-fixing plants. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A worker plants saxaul seedlings in Ulan Buh Desert in Dengkou County of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 19, 2026. Workers here are busy with the planting and irrigation of saxaul plants as part of the sand control efforts.

In recent years, Dengkou County has effectively promoted the ecological management of Ulan Buh Desert by building windbreak and sand-fixing forest belts, promoting afforestation techniques, and planting drought-tolerant and sand-fixing plants. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A worker waters saxaul seedlings in Ulan Buh Desert in Dengkou County of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 19, 2026. Workers here are busy with the planting and irrigation of saxaul plants as part of the sand control efforts.

In recent years, Dengkou County has effectively promoted the ecological management of Ulan Buh Desert by building windbreak and sand-fixing forest belts, promoting afforestation techniques, and planting drought-tolerant and sand-fixing plants. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A worker waters saxaul seedlings in Ulan Buh Desert in Dengkou County of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 19, 2026. Workers here are busy with the planting and irrigation of saxaul plants as part of the sand control efforts.

In recent years, Dengkou County has effectively promoted the ecological management of Ulan Buh Desert by building windbreak and sand-fixing forest belts, promoting afforestation techniques, and planting drought-tolerant and sand-fixing plants. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)