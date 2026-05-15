In pics: development of new energy industry in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 14:18, May 15, 2026

An aerial drone photo shows a new energy base in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 14, 2026.

Leveraging its geographic and resource advantages, Zhenglan Banner accelerated the large-scale, clustered development of new energy with a focus on wind power in recent years. With 11 wind projects already completed, it is now building a 10-gigawatt-scale integrated energy base to establish a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient modern energy system. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo shows a new energy base in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 14, 2026.

Leveraging its geographic and resource advantages, Zhenglan Banner accelerated the large-scale, clustered development of new energy with a focus on wind power in recent years. With 11 wind projects already completed, it is now building a 10-gigawatt-scale integrated energy base to establish a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient modern energy system. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This photo shows a wind turbine at a new energy base in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 14, 2026.

Leveraging its geographic and resource advantages, Zhenglan Banner accelerated the large-scale, clustered development of new energy with a focus on wind power in recent years. With 11 wind projects already completed, it is now building a 10-gigawatt-scale integrated energy base to establish a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient modern energy system. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo shows workers carrying out routine inspections of wind turbines at a new energy base in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 14, 2026.

Leveraging its geographic and resource advantages, Zhenglan Banner accelerated the large-scale, clustered development of new energy with a focus on wind power in recent years. With 11 wind projects already completed, it is now building a 10-gigawatt-scale integrated energy base to establish a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient modern energy system. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Workers carry out routine inspections of wind turbines in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 14, 2026.

Leveraging its geographic and resource advantages, Zhenglan Banner accelerated the large-scale, clustered development of new energy with a focus on wind power in recent years. With 11 wind projects already completed, it is now building a 10-gigawatt-scale integrated energy base to establish a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient modern energy system. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo shows workers carrying out routine inspections of wind turbines at a new energy base in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 14, 2026.

Leveraging its geographic and resource advantages, Zhenglan Banner accelerated the large-scale, clustered development of new energy with a focus on wind power in recent years. With 11 wind projects already completed, it is now building a 10-gigawatt-scale integrated energy base to establish a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient modern energy system. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)