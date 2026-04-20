Anti-desertification efforts continue in Inner Mongolia's Horqin Left Rear Banner

Xinhua) 16:50, April 20, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2026 shows workers planting trees at an anti-desertification project area in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The sandy area of this project is nearly 3,000 mu (200 hectares), which is the last mobile and semi-mobile sandy land to be treated in Horqin Left Rear Banner. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A worker irrigates trees at an anti-desertification project area in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 19, 2026. The sandy area of this project is nearly 3,000 mu (200 hectares), which is the last mobile and semi-mobile sandy land to be treated in Horqin Left Rear Banner. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Workers plant trees at an anti-desertification project area in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 19, 2026. The sandy area of this project is nearly 3,000 mu (200 hectares), which is the last mobile and semi-mobile sandy land to be treated in Horqin Left Rear Banner. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Workers plant trees at an anti-desertification project area in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 19, 2026. The sandy area of this project is nearly 3,000 mu (200 hectares), which is the last mobile and semi-mobile sandy land to be treated in Horqin Left Rear Banner. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Workers plant trees at an anti-desertification project area in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 19, 2026. The sandy area of this project is nearly 3,000 mu (200 hectares), which is the last mobile and semi-mobile sandy land to be treated in Horqin Left Rear Banner. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2026 shows an anti-desertification project area in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The sandy area of this project is nearly 3,000 mu (200 hectares), which is the last mobile and semi-mobile sandy land to be treated in Horqin Left Rear Banner. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2026 shows workers transporting saplings at an anti-desertification project area in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The sandy area of this project is nearly 3,000 mu (200 hectares), which is the last mobile and semi-mobile sandy land to be treated in Horqin Left Rear Banner. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)