Highlights of Asian Judo Championships 2026

Xinhua) 13:59, April 17, 2026

Ruslan Poltoratskii (L) of Bahrain competes against Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei during the men's -60kg final at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Ruslan Poltoratskii (L) of Bahrain competes against Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei during the men's -60kg final at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Ruslan Poltoratskii (rear) of Bahrain competes against Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei during the men's -60kg final at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Ruslan Poltoratskii (R) of Bahrain competes against Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei during the men's -60kg final at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Ruslan Poltoratskii (R) of Bahrain celebrates with his coach after the men's -60kg final against Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Ruslan Poltoratskii of Bahrain celebrates victory over Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei during the men's -60kg final at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Ruslan Poltoratskii (2nd L) of Bahrain, silver medalist Yang Yung Wei (1st L) of Chinese Taipei, bronze medalist Tumenjargal Tuvshintur (2nd R) of Mongolia and Samariddin Kuchkarov of Uzbekistan pose during the awarding ceremony after the men's -60kg final at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Ruslan Poltoratskii (2nd L) of Bahrain, silver medalist Yang Yung Wei (1st L) of Chinese Taipei, bronze medalist Tumenjargal Tuvshintur (2nd R) of Mongolia and Samariddin Kuchkarov of Uzbekistan take selfie during the awarding ceremony after the men's -60kg final at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Anudari Jamsran (R) of Mongolia competes during the women's -48kg final match against Laziza Haydarova of Uzbekistan at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Anudari Jamsran (top) of Mongolia competes during the women's -48kg final match against Laziza Haydarova of Uzbekistan at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Anudari Jamsran (L) of Mongolia competes during the women's -48kg final match against Laziza Haydarova of Uzbekistan at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Anudari Jamsran (L) of Mongolia celebrates with her coach after winning the women's -48kg final match against Laziza Haydarova of Uzbekistan at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Anudari Jamsran of Mongolia reacts after winning the women's -48kg final match against Laziza Haydarova of Uzbekistan at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Anudari Jamsran (front) of Mongolia steps into the arena before the women's -48kg final match against Laziza Haydarova of Uzbekistan at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Anudari Jamsran (2nd L) of Mongolia, silver medalist Laziza Haydarova (1st L) of Uzbekistan, bronze medalists Zhuang Wenna (2nd R) and Hui Xinran of China pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the women's -48kg match at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Anudari Jamsran (2nd L) of Mongolia, silver medalist Laziza Haydarova (1st L) of Uzbekistan, bronze medalists Zhuang Wenna (2nd R) and Hui Xinran of China pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the women's -48kg match at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Nurali Emomali of Tajikistan competes against Dzhebov Obid (top) of Tajikistan during the men's -66kg final at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Nurali Emomali (top) of Tajikistan competes against Obid Dzhebov of Tajikistan during the men's -66kg final at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Nurali Emomali of Tajikistan reacts after the men's -66kg final at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Nurali Emomali (2nd L) of Tajikistan, silver medalist Obid Dzhebov (1st L) of Tajikistan, bronze medalists Kim Channyeong (2nd R) of South Korea and Xue Ziyang of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the men's -66kg final at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Nurali Emomali (2nd L) of Tajikistan, silver medalist Obid Dzhebov (1st L) of Tajikistan, bronze medalists Kim Channyeong (2nd R) of South Korea and Xue Ziyang of China take selfie during the awarding ceremony after the men's -66kg final at the Asian Judo Championships 2026 in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of 2026 Asian Judo Championships in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Obaid Al Anzi, president of Judo Union of Asia speaks during the opening ceremony of 2026 Asian Judo Championships in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)