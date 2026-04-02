Baotou accelerates green and low-carbon development of aluminium industry in N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 16:35, April 02, 2026

A worker works at a production line of an aluminium company in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 1, 2026. In recent years, Baotou City has been accelerating the green and low-carbon development of the aluminium industry while extending the industrial chain, focusing on high-value-added products and creating an industrial cluster to promote local economic development. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A worker works at an aluminium alloy wheel hubs production line of an auto parts manufacturing company in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 1, 2026. In recent years, Baotou City has been accelerating the green and low-carbon development of the aluminium industry while extending the industrial chain, focusing on high-value-added products and creating an industrial cluster to promote local economic development. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This photo taken on March 31, 2026 shows a workshop of an aluminium company in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In recent years, Baotou City has been accelerating the green and low-carbon development of the aluminium industry while extending the industrial chain, focusing on high-value-added products and creating an industrial cluster to promote local economic development. (Photo by Kang Wenkui/Xinhua)

Workers supervise production at an aluminium company in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 31, 2026. In recent years, Baotou City has been accelerating the green and low-carbon development of the aluminium industry while extending the industrial chain, focusing on high-value-added products and creating an industrial cluster to promote local economic development. (Photo by Kang Wenkui/Xinhua)

A worker works at an aluminium alloy wheel hubs production line of an auto parts manufacturing company in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 1, 2026. In recent years, Baotou City has been accelerating the green and low-carbon development of the aluminium industry while extending the industrial chain, focusing on high-value-added products and creating an industrial cluster to promote local economic development. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows an aluminium alloy wheel hubs production line of an auto parts manufacturing company in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In recent years, Baotou City has been accelerating the green and low-carbon development of the aluminium industry while extending the industrial chain, focusing on high-value-added products and creating an industrial cluster to promote local economic development. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A robotic arm transfers aluminium ingots at an aluminium company in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 1, 2026. In recent years, Baotou City has been accelerating the green and low-carbon development of the aluminium industry while extending the industrial chain, focusing on high-value-added products and creating an industrial cluster to promote local economic development. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A worker drives a forklift to transfer aluminium ingots at an aluminium company in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 1, 2026. In recent years, Baotou City has been accelerating the green and low-carbon development of the aluminium industry while extending the industrial chain, focusing on high-value-added products and creating an industrial cluster to promote local economic development. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)