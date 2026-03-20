Folk culture week held in China's Inner Mongolia to celebrate thawing Yellow River

Xinhua) 16:40, March 20, 2026

People pose for a photo with fish lanterns during a folk culture week in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 20, 2026. People took part in various events such as watching performances, tasting fish dishes, enjoying folk customs and visiting markets during a folk culture week which opened here on Friday to celebrate the thawing Yellow River. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

People perform Yangge dance during the opening ceremony of a folk culture week in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 20, 2026. People took part in various events such as watching performances, tasting fish dishes, enjoying folk customs and visiting markets during a folk culture week which opened here on Friday to celebrate the thawing Yellow River. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

People perform dragon dance during the opening ceremony of a folk culture week in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 20, 2026. People took part in various events such as watching performances, tasting fish dishes, enjoying folk customs and visiting markets during a folk culture week which opened here on Friday to celebrate the thawing Yellow River. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

People watch dough figurine artworks during the opening ceremony of a folk culture week in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 20, 2026. People took part in various events such as watching performances, tasting fish dishes, enjoying folk customs and visiting markets during a folk culture week which opened here on Friday to celebrate the thawing Yellow River. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A chef cooks a fish dish during a folk culture week in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 20, 2026. People took part in various events such as watching performances, tasting fish dishes, enjoying folk customs and visiting markets during a folk culture week which opened here on Friday to celebrate the thawing Yellow River. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A chef cooks a fish dish during a folk culture week in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 20, 2026. People took part in various events such as watching performances, tasting fish dishes, enjoying folk customs and visiting markets during a folk culture week which opened here on Friday to celebrate the thawing Yellow River. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Chefs cook fish dishes during a folk culture week in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 20, 2026. People took part in various events such as watching performances, tasting fish dishes, enjoying folk customs and visiting markets during a folk culture week which opened here on Friday to celebrate the thawing Yellow River. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Chefs cook fish dishes during a folk culture week in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 20, 2026. People took part in various events such as watching performances, tasting fish dishes, enjoying folk customs and visiting markets during a folk culture week which opened here on Friday to celebrate the thawing Yellow River. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)