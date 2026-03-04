Ice melts, magic awakens at Wuliangsu Lake in north China

People's Daily Online) 14:29, March 04, 2026

As temperatures rise, Wuliangsu Lake in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region slowly sheds its winter coat. Beneath the thinning ice, the lake's waters slowly emerge, spreading across the surface like deep blue lotus leaves. Flocks of birds sweep across the sky, painting a fleeting masterpiece in shades of blue and white.

