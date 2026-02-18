Inner Mongolia herders ride tourism wave on north China's frozen grasslands

February 18, 2026

HOHHOT, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- On freezing prairies located in north China's Xilingol, the thunder of galloping hooves and the roar of crowds echo across the snowy steppe. This is where Mongolian herders are turning a cultural icon of horse racing traditions, previously associated with summer, into a vibrant winter spectacle.

On Jan. 27 and 28 this year, the third Winter Mongolian Horse Super League held its final contest, while the Ice and Snow Naadam Festival, a winter version of Mongolian traditional summer games, was staged in winter across several grassland areas in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in north China.

Major grassland prefectures of Xilingol, Ulanqab and Xilinhot in Inner Mongolia are hosting the winter Naadam events from Jan. 18 through to March and April 2026, filling its formerly subdued winter season with abundant activity.

"We expect the horse racing events to become a signature cultural IP, strengthening the region's cultural and tourism industry," said He Mingjian, director of the bureau of culture, sports, tourism, radio, film and television of Xilingol League.

These festivals feature camel caravans, horse racing, singing and traditional Mongolian wrestling, reviving centuries‑old customs and galloping forward on the powerful path of winter tourism.

"The winter grassland used to be desolate. Herdsmen had little to do besides feeding livestock and staying indoors," said Buhe, a resident of Zhenglan Banner in Xilingol.

Now, his yurts are fully booked with visitors flocking to watch the races and performances, and to sample local delicacies like fermented mare's milk.

Winter racing is driving a full‑chain upgrade of the horse industry in Inner Mongolia. Xilingol, home to some 342,900 horses, is building a modern equine sector.

"See that brown horse? Its sire is a British thoroughbred and its dam is a local Mongolian mare. We call the crossbreed the 'new Xilingol horse,'" said 62‑year‑old herder and rider Burenbayar in Xilinhot, pointing to a leading contender. "This is its first Naadam and it's performing well."

With four decades of racing experience, Burenbayar explained that while traditional Mongolian horses are cold‑resistant and thrive on sparse grazing, they lack speed and explosive power.

"The new breed can endure local winters of minus 30 degrees Celsius without extra feed, but it also gains speed genes from imported bloodlines," he said.

This shift reflects a broader transformation in Inner Mongolia's horse industry. As China's heartland for equine production, the region now has about 800,000 horses.

Beyond importing useful genes, Chinese researchers are also analyzing Mongolian horse DNA for selective breeding.

"We have identified key genes related to cold tolerance and endurance," said Guo Liang, director of the food science testing center at Xilingol Vocational College. This work provides a scientific basis for conserving and selectively breeding Mongolian horses.

In recent years, to meet modern sporting demands, companies across Inner Mongolia have invested enthusiastically in the industry, importing more than 2,000 high‑quality horses such as Akhal‑Tekes and Arabians.

"A good 'new Xilingol horse' can sell for up to 80,000 yuan (roughly 11,530 U.S. dollars), with a record high of 220,000 yuan for the breed," said Erhenbatu, farm manager of Inner Mongolia Grassland Thoroughbred Horse Breeding Co., Ltd.

Policy support has been crucial. Inner Mongolia has established 12 national‑level horse protection zones and seven conservation farms, creating a network that combines genetic research with live preservation, said Wang Yufeng, deputy inspector of the regional agriculture and animal husbandry department.

