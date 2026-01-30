China's Yakeshi sees surge in cold-area automotive testing and tourism

Xinhua) 15:41, January 30, 2026

A car drives on an icy road at an automotive testing field in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2026. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.

In the mean time, local authorities are further improving their infrastructure and services to attract more plain tourists for the colorful winter-time amusements available in the city. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A car drifts on an icy road at an automotive testing field in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 19, 2026. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.

A car drifts on an icy road at an automotive testing field in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Tourists experience car drifting on an icy road at an automotive testing field in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2026. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.

Tourists experience car drifting on an icy road at an automotive testing field in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows a view of an automotive testing field in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows a view of an automotive testing field in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Tourists ski at the Phoenix Mountain scenic area in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2026. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.

Tourists ski at the Phoenix Mountain scenic area in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 21, 2026 shows tourists enjoying snow tubing at the Phoenix Mountain scenic area in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 21, 2026 shows tourists enjoying snow tubing at the Phoenix Mountain scenic area in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A tourist rides snow motorbike at the Phoenix Mountain scenic area in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2026. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.

A tourist rides snow motorbike at the Phoenix Mountain scenic area in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A tourist walks in birch woods in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2026. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.

A tourist walks in birch woods in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

