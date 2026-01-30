China's Yakeshi sees surge in cold-area automotive testing and tourism
A car drives on an icy road at an automotive testing field in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2026. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.
In the mean time, local authorities are further improving their infrastructure and services to attract more plain tourists for the colorful winter-time amusements available in the city. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A car drifts on an icy road at an automotive testing field in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 19, 2026. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.
In the mean time, local authorities are further improving their infrastructure and services to attract more plain tourists for the colorful winter-time amusements available in the city. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Tourists experience car drifting on an icy road at an automotive testing field in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2026. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.
In the mean time, local authorities are further improving their infrastructure and services to attract more plain tourists for the colorful winter-time amusements available in the city. (Xinhua/Bei He)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows a view of an automotive testing field in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.
In the mean time, local authorities are further improving their infrastructure and services to attract more plain tourists for the colorful winter-time amusements available in the city. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Tourists ski at the Phoenix Mountain scenic area in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2026. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.
In the mean time, local authorities are further improving their infrastructure and services to attract more plain tourists for the colorful winter-time amusements available in the city. (Xinhua/Bei He)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 21, 2026 shows tourists enjoying snow tubing at the Phoenix Mountain scenic area in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.
In the mean time, local authorities are further improving their infrastructure and services to attract more plain tourists for the colorful winter-time amusements available in the city. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A tourist rides snow motorbike at the Phoenix Mountain scenic area in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2026. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.
In the mean time, local authorities are further improving their infrastructure and services to attract more plain tourists for the colorful winter-time amusements available in the city. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A tourist walks in birch woods in Yakeshi of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2026. Yakeshi has been an important base for cold-area automotive testing due to its long and freezing winter season. A large number of engineers and technicians pay regular visit for business purpose to the city during the winter, but they also become a stable client group for other services available here.
In the mean time, local authorities are further improving their infrastructure and services to attract more plain tourists for the colorful winter-time amusements available in the city. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Photos
- Early cherry blossoms attract birds as spring approaches in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian Province
- Starry sky, aurora observed in NE China's Heilongjiang
- In pics: Beautiful scenery of Ranwu Lake in SW China's Xizang after snow
- Butterfly orchids in C China's Zhengzhou ready to adorn homes for Spring Festival
Related Stories
- Snow scenery of Hongya Tableland in China's Inner Mongolia
- Prairie wind propels green computing power development in north China
- Winter scenery of Genhe in N China's Inner Mongolia
- N China's Hohhot launches winter amusement programs to boost local economy
- 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival opens in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, N China's Inner Mongolia
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.