Winter scenery of Genhe in N China's Inner Mongolia
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows traditional Ewenki tents in Aoluguya Ewenki Township in Genhe, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
A tourist feeds a reindeer in Aoluguya Ewenki Township, Genhe, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows traditional Ewenki tents in Aoluguya Ewenki Township in Genhe, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
A tourist interacts with a reindeer at a scenic spot in Aoluguya Ewenki Township in Genhe, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows the scenery of the Genheyuan National Wetland Park in Genhe, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2026 shows a view of Genhe City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows a reindeer at a scenic spot in Aoluguya Ewenki Township in Genhe, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)
A young tourist is seen in Aoluguya Ewenki Township, Genhe, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2026 shows a view of a forest on the outskirts of Genhe, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows the scenery of the Genheyuan National Wetland Park in Genhe, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows the scenery of the Genheyuan National Wetland Park in Genhe, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2026 shows a view of Genhe City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2026 shows a view of the frozen Genhe River in Genhe, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
Photos
