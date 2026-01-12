4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival opens in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:12, January 12, 2026

Actresses perform during the opening ceremony of the 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2026. The 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival opened in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot on Saturday. The activity features ice and snow entertainment, hot spring experience, delicious food and folk shows, attracting many citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Fishermen wait for hauling the fishing net during the 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Horses draw a winch for net-hauling during the 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A boy enjoys ice slide during the 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Fishermen haul the fishing net during the 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A fisherman hangs a fish for auction during the 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

People take photos of fish for auction during the 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo shows people attending the 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Fishermen haul the fishing net during the 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo shows people attending the 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo shows people attending the 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo shows people attending the 4th Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

