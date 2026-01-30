Snow scenery of Hongya Tableland in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 15:02, January 30, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 29, 2026 shows a scene of the Hongya Tableland in Siziwang Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Siziwang Banner in Ulanqab, the Hongya Tableland is a key component of the Siziwang National Geopark in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Featuring towering red hills and deep gullies, the landscape forms a majestic painting with lingering snow. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

