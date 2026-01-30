Snow scenery of Hongya Tableland in China's Inner Mongolia
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 29, 2026 shows a scene of the Hongya Tableland in Siziwang Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Siziwang Banner in Ulanqab, the Hongya Tableland is a key component of the Siziwang National Geopark in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Featuring towering red hills and deep gullies, the landscape forms a majestic painting with lingering snow. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
A tourist is seen at the Hongya Tableland in Siziwang Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Jan. 29, 2026 Located in the northern part of Siziwang Banner in Ulanqab, the Hongya Tableland is a key component of the Siziwang National Geopark in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Featuring towering red hills and deep gullies, the landscape forms a majestic painting with lingering snow. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Photos
