Zhenglan Banner applies technical means to improve efficiency of sandy land management in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 15:16, May 14, 2026

A worker plants shrubs in the Hunshandake Sandland in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. Zhenglan Banner has applied mechanical sand control and other technical means in recent years to improve the efficiency of sandy land management. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows the Hunshandake Sandland in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Zhenglan Banner has applied mechanical sand control and other technical means in recent years to improve the efficiency of sandy land management. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Workers plant shrubs in the Hunshandake Sandland in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. Zhenglan Banner has applied mechanical sand control and other technical means in recent years to improve the efficiency of sandy land management. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Workers plant shrubs in the Hunshandake Sandland in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. Zhenglan Banner has applied mechanical sand control and other technical means in recent years to improve the efficiency of sandy land management. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Workers plant shrubs in the Hunshandake Sandland in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. Zhenglan Banner has applied mechanical sand control and other technical means in recent years to improve the efficiency of sandy land management. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)