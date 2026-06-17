China unveils action plan to develop offshore finance in Shanghai

(Xinhua) 14:33, June 17, 2026

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday unveiled an action plan for developing offshore finance in Shanghai, aiming to inject fresh momentum into the city's efforts to build itself into an international financial center.

The plan was released at the two-day 2026 Lujiazui Forum that opened on Wednesday in Shanghai.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)