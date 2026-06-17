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Chinese FM calls for reinvigorating multilateralism amid global turbulence
(Xinhua) 14:23, June 17, 2026
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday stressed the need to reinvigorate multilateralism, uphold rules and the rule of law, and improve governance capacity as the world is entering a new period of turbulence and transformation.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference held by China's State Council Information Office to present a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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