Chinese FM calls for reinvigorating multilateralism amid global turbulence

(Xinhua) 14:23, June 17, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday stressed the need to reinvigorate multilateralism, uphold rules and the rule of law, and improve governance capacity as the world is entering a new period of turbulence and transformation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference held by China's State Council Information Office to present a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)