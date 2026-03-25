Commentary: China serves as crucial pillar of stability, certainty in turbulent world

Xinhua) 08:07, March 25, 2026

Participants attend the China Development Forum 2026 in Beijing, capital of China, March 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- As regional conflicts and power politics continue to unsettle the world, China has remained a pillar of stability and certainty.

The country's appeal was highlighted at the China Development Forum (CDF), held in Beijing from March 22 to 23, where leaders from global multinationals and institutions gathered to share insights on how to seize new opportunities in China's vast market.

"China's push to expand domestic demand -- especially through green, high-quality consumption and industrial upgrading -- creates clear opportunities for companies like Danfoss," said Kim Fausing, president and CEO of leading Danish energy efficiency solution provider Danfoss. Michael Nelson, president and CEO of U.S.-based multinational Amway, said China's commitment to high-standard opening up has reinforced the confidence of foreign companies in its market.

China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) was a focus at this year's CDF. The plan is not only a blueprint for advancing Chinese modernization through high-quality development, but also a genuine invitation for other countries to seize opportunities for shared development with China, which has contributed around one-third of global economic growth for years.

An average annual growth rate well above the global level over the past five years has demonstrated the tremendous resilience of the Chinese economy, while a structural shift to a growth model driven by consumption and innovation, and a continuous widening of opening up, especially at the institutional level, are buttressing its future growth.

A robot stages a performance at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Policy commitments highlighted by senior Chinese officials at the CDF, ranging from fostering balanced trade to ensuring the stability and security of global industrial and supply chains, are particularly reassuring in a world fraught with geopolitical tensions, economic volatility, as well as rising protectionism and unilateralism. China has a solid track record of delivering on its promises.

Latest figures, including double-digit growth in both imports and exports in the first two months of the year, along with accelerated industrial output and retail sales, point to a strong start of China's economy in the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period. Against the current global backdrop, the certainty offered by China's high-quality development has become particularly valuable.

Two international events scheduled for this week will also highlight China's role as a premier safe haven for international capital and a reliable partner for multinationals. The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing serves as a dialogue platform focusing on innovation and development, while the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan Province aims to pool positive energy for the development of Asia and the world.

The world urgently needs certainty and stability to foster collaboration, development and fairness. Through successive five-year plans, consistent policies, steady progress and an unwavering commitment to openness and multilateralism, China will continue to serve as a cornerstone of certainty and a harbor of stability.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)