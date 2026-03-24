Interview: China's commitment to multilateralism a stabilizing anchor in volatile world, says leading consultancy director

Xinhua) 15:58, March 24, 2026

BOAO, China, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China's commitment to multilateralism, free trade and inclusiveness offers crucial strategic stability to a world marked by market volatility and growing protectionism, a German consultancy director has said.

This commitment is also crucial for restoring investor confidence and ensuring a stable, predictable environment for investment, Denis Depoux, global managing director at Munich-based Roland Berger, told Xinhua in a written interview ahead of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference running from Tuesday to Friday in south China's Hainan Province.

Facing headwinds including tariffs and global crises, China has demonstrated strong resilience in recent years, injecting invaluable stability into the global supply chains, he said.

"Amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, which has significantly disrupted global energy supplies, we believe that China will continue to demonstrate this resilience through its long-term transition to renewable energy," Depoux said.

Speaking of China's commitment to green development, Depoux emphasized that it is not confined to the energy sector, but is infusing and empowering a wide range of other industries.

He pointed to the government work report at this year's "two sessions" of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, which emphasized building hyper-scale intelligent computing clusters and improving coordination between computing power and electricity systems.

"This will create a new competitive advantage where AI development is intrinsically linked to the green energy transition. By leveraging its world-leading green energy capacity to power data centers, China can significantly lower the cost of AI computation," he said.

This synergy, Depoux added, not only contributes to global climate goals, but also positions China to lead the next wave of digital innovation with more affordable, green-powered AI services.

Moreover, he described Asia as a beacon of global growth in recent years, noting that China is playing a "strong role" in this trend, fueled by significant technological breakthroughs.

"China is transforming from a maker and taker of products to an innovator and a trendsetter, driven by a unique combination of innovation, scale and speed," said Depoux.

China's rise as an innovation leader, together with its fast-growing productivity and worldwide scale-up, will continue to reshape regional and global supply chains while creating opportunities for multinational corporations (MNCs), Depoux said.

For multinationals, China represents a dynamic, multifaceted growth platform, he said. "The opportunity is not just to sell to China, but to grow with China as it builds new corridors of cooperation, especially with the Global South."

"Across different markets and segments, we will see Chinese companies and MNCs collaborate with each other, both in China and across the rest of the world," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)