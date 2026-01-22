China ready to build clean, beautiful world with all parties: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:17, January 22, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with all parties to build a clean and beautiful world, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing when commenting on recent data which showed that China's 2025 electricity consumption surpassed 10 trillion kilowatt-hours, and non-fossil energy had become the dominant source of power generation, comprising over 60 percent of the total installed capacity.

Guo said that China's green production capacity not only enriches its own energy supply, but also creates broad opportunities for Global South countries to achieve low-carbon, leapfrog development.

China's new energy products and technologies, which are of high quality and affordable, meet the urgent need of developing countries for sustainable and affordable energy, offering a viable alternative to fossil fuels and paving a new path towards green development, said the spokesperson.

Taking Africa as an example, Guo said that China has carried out clean energy cooperation with more than half of the African countries in recent years, with hundreds of new energy projects bearing fruit and turning Africa's resource advantages into a growth engine.

Models such as "photovoltaics plus agriculture" and "small hydropower plus aquaculture" have not only alleviated the problem of insufficient electricity in rural Africa but have also improved people's livelihoods, effectively driving local economic and social development, he said.

"The green transition is conducive not only to the sustainable development of human society, but also to better safeguarding the right of all countries to equal development," Guo said, adding that China is ready to continue working with all parties to build a clean and beautiful world.

