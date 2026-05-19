Chinese vice president stresses multilateralism, open cooperation

Xinhua) 11:09, May 19, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addresses the opening ceremony of the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2026 in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Monday called for joint efforts to uphold multilateralism and open cooperation, foster innovation-driven development, strengthen the resilience of industrial and supply chains, and advance reforms in global economic governance.

Han made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2026 in Beijing.

In his address, Han urged joint efforts to foster an open and cooperative international economic environment and ensure that advances in science and technology better benefit people of all countries. He also called for better industrial coordination, deeper technical exchanges, tighter standard alignment, and the earnest implementation of the Global Governance Initiative.

Noting that this year marks the start of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), Han said China will continue to pursue high-quality development, expand high-standard opening-up, and foster a world-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized. He welcomes enterprises of all countries to further expand their presence in the Chinese market.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)