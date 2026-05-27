What the surge of visits to Beijing says about China's approach to cooperation

China's diplomatic outreach has gained remarkable momentum in recent months. Starting from May, heads of state from Tajikistan, the United States, Russia, Pakistan and Serbia have paid successive visits to China. Over the past half year, leaders from France, South Korea, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Vietnam and many other countries have also traveled to China.

This vibrant diplomatic activity spans major Western countries, Global South nations, neighboring states and partners across the globe. The surge in high-level exchanges involving China has emerged as one of the most prominent trends in current international diplomacy.

International media commented that China now plays three pivotal roles on the world stage: a diplomatic bridge connecting different parties, a provider of development frameworks and a stabilizer for global strategic dynamics. For months, leaders across the globe have been paying visits to Beijing. These trips are motivated by both commercial interests and the search for a reliable partner in an uncertain world. Generally speaking, foreign media interpret this diplomatic momentum from a cooperation perspective and regard China as a trustworthy and steady partner.

Such widespread recognition is no coincidence. It reflects both a growing international consensus and the accumulation of tangible results. The willingness to cooperate is important, but the ability to turn that willingness into concrete outcomes matters even more. China's robust cooperation capability lies precisely in its ability to transform shared aspirations into practical achievements, and the continued stream of foreign leaders visiting China once again demonstrates that capability.

This capability is rooted in the steady momentum of its development. This year marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030). While advancing high-quality development, China is also expanding high-standard opening up, presenting the world with a clear and growing list of opportunities.

During the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, Xi encouraged U.S. business leaders accompanying Trump to strengthen cooperation with China, and stressed that China will open its door still wider.

According to the latest edition of the American Business in China White Paper released by the American Chamber of Commerce in China, 52 percent of U.S. companies operating in China expect to turn a profit in 2025, up six percentage points from the previous year.

This year has also seen a constant influx of foreign business executives into China, alongside a string of major foreign-invested projects breaking ground nationwide. For many global companies, investing in China is no longer simply an option; it has become a strategic necessity. A stable and steadily developing China is creating ever more opportunities for businesses worldwide.

China's capacity for cooperation also stems from its philosophy of seeking harmony without uniformity. In front of the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests at the Temple of Heaven, Xi explained to Trump the traditional Chinese concept that Heaven is round and Earth is square and the view on the universe and guiding philosophy of the Chinese people.

At the Huaigu Pavilion in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan province, Xi and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron enjoyed tea by the waterside, drawing insights on relations among major countries from the Chinese wisdom of achieving harmony between human and nature embodied in ancient water management practices.

China does not pursue bloc confrontation or draw ideological lines. Instead, it builds bridges of understanding through dialogue among civilizations, enabling countries with different systems and cultures to reach cooperation through mutual respect. This approach, transcending differences while focusing on win-win outcomes, is precisely the kind of certainty China brings to an increasingly turbulent world.

China's capacity for cooperation is further reflected in its commitment to multilateralism and its sense of responsibility as a major country. Today's world faces mounting instability, with unilateralism and hegemonism posing serious threats and raising the risk of a return to the law of the jungle in international relations. Under such circumstances, solidarity and cooperation have become necessities for the international community.

More than ever, the world urgently needs major countries to uphold equality, the rule of law, cooperation and good faith, and firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order underpinned by international law.

China and Russia recently issued a joint statement on promoting a multipolar world and a new type of international relations. The two sides also reached 20 cooperation agreements in other fields, underscoring the two countries' commitment to maintaining global strategic balance and improving the international relations system.

China has consistently practiced true multilateralism, firmly upheld the international order, and contributed to improving global governance through good governance at home. The wave of foreign leaders visiting China reflects growing international recognition of China's clear position and responsible role. Such cooperation not only stabilizes bilateral relations, but also benefits the world.

Across the globe, "looking East" has increasingly become a prevalent consensus. China's capacity for cooperation has become a much-needed global resource, and the opportunities China brings through cooperation have become valuable, rare global public goods.

Facts speak for themselves: partnering with China means embracing opportunities; standing with stability means standing on the right side of history. In this era marked by turbulence and transformation, China will stay committed to openness, inclusiveness, and mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, providing the world with greater stability and positive energy through its own steady development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)