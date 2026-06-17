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Chinese FM calls for committing firmly to ceasefire in Middle East
(Xinhua) 14:21, June 17, 2026
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday urged efforts to commit firmly to a ceasefire in the Middle East, calling on all parties to work toward the same direction and lay the foundation for a sustainable security architecture in the region.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference on a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."
China's State Council Information Office released the white paper on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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