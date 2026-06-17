Feature: Sri Lankan exhibitors leverage trade expo to tap into Chinese market

(Xinhua) 09:50, June 17, 2026

KUNMING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Lightweight jewelry made of banana stems, stylish earrings crafted from resin-coated dried chili peppers, delicate ornaments encasing vibrant bougainvillea petals -- at the Sri Lankan pavilion of the China-South Asia Expo (CSAE), elements of nature have been converted into striking wearable art.

Among the exhibitors, Dilini Dissanayaka, a Sri Lankan handmade jewelry entrepreneur dedicated to the idea of sustainability, is showcasing these unique crafts. Having established a customer base at home, she joined this year's expo to reach a broader international audience.

The 10th CSAE kicked off on Thursday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. The six-day event has attracted over 560 companies from South Asian countries.

Sri Lanka served as the theme country at last year's expo, with 85 Sri Lankan companies taking part in that event. This year, participation has expanded even further, with 100 companies attending the expo.

For both first-time participants like Dissanayaka and returning exhibitors, the expo serves as a key platform for exploring the Chinese market and connecting with potential partners in sectors such as handicrafts, gemstones, tea and spices.

Acril Holdings, a manufacturer specializing in organic Ceylon cinnamon, is also attending the expo for the first time. Dhanushka Bandara, a business development manager, said the company hopes to gauge firsthand consumer feedback in China, a market he described as promising and highly responsive to new opportunities.

Manoj Liyanage, a sales and marketing manager with Sriroad Trade Company Limited, is no stranger to Yunnan. Speaking fluent Chinese, he first came to the province 10 years ago and studied electrical engineering and international trade at Yunnan Minzu University.

He has gained professional experience in Beijing and Shanghai, where he actively promoted Sri Lankan products.

"China is like my second motherland," Liyanage said, adding that when he returns to China from Sri Lanka, he feels the same sense of familiarity and belonging.

For him, the Chinese market represents countless opportunities. "If a product is of high quality, Chinese customers will welcome it."

He is currently promoting more than 40 varieties of Sri Lankan tea in China. The tea connection between the two countries goes back a long way, he said, noting that in the early days of tea cultivation in Sri Lanka, some tea plants were introduced from China's Fujian Province.

"This expo is an excellent platform, not only for Sri Lanka but also for global businesses seeking international opportunities," Liyanage told Xinhua.

The gemstone industry also sees strong potential. Malan Jones, proprietor of Jones Gems, is a five-time CSAE attendee. He brought dozens of gemstones to this year's expo, including rubies and sapphires, hoping to introduce more Chinese buyers to Sri Lanka's gem industry.

Jones said Sri Lankan gemstones are famous for their clarity and quality. He sees China as a huge market for gemstones, and has promoted his gemstone business in cities including Nanjing, Chengdu and Shenzhen.

He highlighted the expo's progress featuring more promotional activities and stronger marketing. "It helps build our reputation, promote Sri Lankan gems and strengthen business ties with China," he said.

China and Sri Lanka have a history of exchanges dating back more than 1,600 years. In the 15th century, Chinese navigator Zheng He made seven voyages, during which he visited Sri Lanka multiple times.

Hu Hansheng, a retired senior expert with the Ming Tombs, said gemstones used by the Ming imperial court came from several major sources, including Sri Lanka. "This reflects the close trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries through the ancient Maritime Silk Road."

Mothilal Hissella, a senior Sri Lankan journalist currently leading a study tour in Yunnan, observed that Sri Lanka's presence at the expo has grown markedly since his previous visit to the CSAE, with more stalls and a broader range of products on display.

Hosted by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, the 10-day study program has invited 20 senior journalists from over 10 media outlets in Sri Lanka to various locations in Yunnan for visits, interviews, lectures and exchanges.

The first CSAE took place in 2013, jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce and the Yunnan provincial government.

Data reflects the leapfrog development: the trade volume between China and South Asian countries exceeded 200 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, up 10.7 percent year on year, doubling the total in 2013.

China is now the largest trading partner of Sri Lanka. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 2024, bilateral trade reached 5.46 billion U.S. dollars, a year-on-year increase of 30.4 percent. In the first half of 2025, bilateral trade reached 2.9 billion U.S. dollars, up 10.4 percent year on year.

"The enthusiasm of the Sri Lankan entrepreneurs and businessmen to join hands with Chinese counterparts has also increased," Hissella said, adding that the expo is a good opportunity for Sri Lanka to showcase its products to the entire world.

"I hope the expo can expand further in years to come, offering South Asian businesses more opportunities to market their products and to exchange their knowledge and technologies," Hissella told Xinhua.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)