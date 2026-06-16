China provides fertile ground for innovation to enterprises worldwide: spokesperson

(Xinhua) 16:56, June 16, 2026

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's complete industrial system, vast application scenarios, high-quality talent pool, and steadily improving policy environment provide fertile ground for innovation to enterprises around the world, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday at a regular press briefing.

Lin made the remarks in response to a question about a recent survey showing that 80 percent of U.S. firms polled view their operations in China as either "very important" or "important" to boosting their global competitiveness.

Lin said that a growing number of foreign companies are choosing to conduct research and development in China, upgrading their Chinese manufacturing bases into innovation hubs and sharpening their international competitiveness within China's large market.

"China will continue to firmly advance high-level opening-up and provide greater support and convenience for foreign enterprises in China," Lin added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)