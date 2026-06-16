Danish pharmaceutical giant to expand production lines in China's Tianjin

(Xinhua) 13:02, June 16, 2026

TIANJIN, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced Monday that it will inject an additional 200 million yuan (around 29.4 million U.S. dollars) into its production base in north China's Tianjin Municipality, expanding drug production and ramping up assembly and manufacturing capacity of its related injection pens.

Once completed, the expansion project will further lift the production capacity and supply efficiency of relevant products, to better meet the growing diversified medication demands of the Chinese market, the company said.

Located in the Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area, the Novo Nordisk Tianjin production site is one of the company's strategic global manufacturing hubs, supplying injection devices and finished pharmaceutical products to China and other markets.

As a key pillar of Novo Nordisk's global supply system, the Tianjin plant will continue to produce innovative products locally, said Kasper B dker Mejlvang, executive vice president for global production and supply at Novo Nordisk, adding that this investment also demonstrates the company's commitment to deepening its presence and pursuing long-term development in China.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk is a leading global biopharmaceutical company. It entered the Chinese market in 1994. Since 2003, Novo Nordisk's cumulative investment in China has topped 17 billion yuan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)