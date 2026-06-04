China issues approvals to 166 foreign-invested enterprises for value-added telecom services

(Xinhua) 09:13, June 04, 2026

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China is steadily expanding the opening up of the telecom sector, with 166 foreign-funded enterprises having received approvals for pilot operations in value-added telecom services since the first batch of such approvals was issued in February 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Wednesday.

These enterprises can legally provide value-added telecom services throughout China, including internet data center services, internet access services, and information services.

Building on existing policies including China's WTO commitments, pilot free trade zone regulations and policies for further opening up of the service sector, the ministry has proactively aligned with high-standard international economic and trade rules, and launched trials in four localities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Hainan and Shenzhen -- to remove the foreign equity caps on value-added telecom services such as internet data centers.

More than 3,100 foreign-invested telecom enterprises operate across China. These enterprises will provide Chinese consumers with more diversified telecom services and products, further fostering an open and dynamic market ecosystem, the ministry noted.

More policies will be introduced to promote the opening up of the telecom sector and encourage eligible foreign-funded enterprises to enter China's telecom market, the ministry said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)