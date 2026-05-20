Myanmar eyes Chinese market for durian exports

Xinhua) 13:53, May 20, 2026

YANGON, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's durian industry is setting its sights on overseas markets, particularly China, as growers and officials gathered in Yangon on Tuesday for a trade fair aimed at promoting the sector and boosting export prospects.

The event, held at Myay Padaythar Garden, brought together officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, local durian associations, growers, enthusiasts and foreign attendees.

At the fair, Kyaw Min, chairman of the Myanmar Durian Producers and Exporters Association, said exports would allow growers to secure higher prices than in the domestic market while generating foreign income for the country.

"That's why we're trying to export as soon as possible, with China being our main target," he said, adding that discussions are underway with relevant ministries and industry groups on logistics and export arrangements.

Kyaw Min said producers are also expanding cultivation and developing value-added durian products in the regions and states of Tanintharyi, Mon, Kayin, Yangon, Bago and Ayeyarwady.

"Our durians are of good quality, so we will be able to penetrate foreign markets," he said, adding that efforts are underway to meet international standards.

By 2025, China accounted for more than 90 percent of global durian consumption. Durian imports through Yunnan's ports alone were valued at 2.05 billion yuan in the first two months of 2026, up 351.6 percent year on year, official data showed.

Ko Aung Phone, secretary of the Mon State Durian Growers and Producers Association, said durians are being displayed and sold at the fair, while distribution networks already extend to Yangon, Mandalay and other regions.

"If we can export, farmers' incomes will increase significantly, and foreign income will also rise," he said.

Union Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation U Min Naung attended the durian fair in Yangon and called for greater investment in research and development to improve both the yield and quality of local durian varieties.

He urged experts and growers to collaborate on cross-breeding using Myanmar strains, mutation breeding technologies, off-season production methods, post-harvest management and the development of value-added products.

The minister also stressed the importance of meeting internationally recognized standards, including Organic Certification and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), to support exports and ensure Myanmar's durians meet global quality requirements.

According to the ministry, Myanmar cultivates both local durian varieties and well-known international varieties such as Monthong, Musang King and Black Thorn. The main durian production season in Myanmar runs from May to July.

Myanmar has more than 60 durian varieties, with cultivation covering more than 24,000 acres across the country as of 2025, the ministry's data showed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)