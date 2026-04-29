Interview: Bosch sees tremendous innovation potential in China market

Xinhua) 16:46, April 29, 2026

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Bosch remains highly confident in the Chinese market, where innovation momentum is strong, according to Markus Heyn, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH and chairman of Bosch Mobility.

Heyn made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua on the sidelines of the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, the world's largest auto show, where leading carmakers and suppliers from around the globe are unveiling their latest vehicles and technologies.

Among Bosch's highlights this year is a 48-volt low-voltage powernet solution, jointly developed with Chinese automaker Chery. The system is designed to meet rising demand for computing power as vehicles become increasingly intelligent and software-driven.

The solution will be developed and brought into mass production in collaboration with Chinese customers, he said.

The partnership with Chery is emblematic of the German industrial giant's deepening ties with China's rapidly evolving auto industry.

In 2025, Bosch Mobility generated sales of 122.3 billion yuan (about 17.83 billion U.S. dollars) in China, representing year-on-year growth of 4.9 percent. Around 70 percent of this revenue came from Chinese original equipment manufacturers.

"With strong local R&D capabilities, a global innovation network, and close collaboration with our partners, Bosch Mobility is advancing alongside China's electrification and intelligent transformation while turning innovation into business success," Heyn said.

The enterprise has supported about 300 models from Chinese brands entering overseas markets. In electrified powertrains, Bosch's eAxle solutions were first developed and industrialized in China, with related technologies and expertise subsequently transferred and localized across major markets in Asia and Europe.

"I am very confident in local domestic demand in China," Heyn said. "That's why we will focus and concentrate on the market."

For Bosch, China is not only the world's largest and most dynamic automotive market, but also a key source of innovation. Besides Europe, the largest workforce is now in China, working at the forefront of developing new technologies, Heyn said.

"We will continue broadening our technology footprint and coming up with more new technologies in China," he said, "that is near and dear to our heart."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)