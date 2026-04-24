China's expanding opening up to offer broad opportunities for foreign firms: minister

Xinhua) 16:02, April 24, 2026

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to expand high-standard opening up, accelerate the development of new quality productive forces, and promote industrial upgrading toward high-end, intelligent and green development, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Thursday.

This will provide stable expectations and broad opportunities for foreign enterprises, including Mercedes-Benz, to take root in China and compete globally, Wang said during a meeting with Ola Kallenius, president of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association and chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

The two sides exchanged views on China-EU automotive industry cooperation and the EU's economic and trade restrictions on China.

Wang stressed that the resolving of the China-EU electric vehicle case had sent a clear signal to the world that both sides have the will and ability to settle differences through dialogue. However, the EU has recently introduced a series of economic and trade restrictions with a protectionist character, causing substantial damage to China-EU economic and trade relations, he said.

China has expressed serious concerns and will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, Wang said. He urged Mercedes-Benz and the wider European automotive industry to speak up and call on the EU to adjust inappropriate measures, in order to create a fair, just and non-discriminatory market environment for Chinese and European businesses.

Kallenius affirmed China's opportunities and said Mercedes-Benz will expand its investment in China and deepen cooperation with Chinese partners. He added that the European automotive industry values its cooperation with China and is willing to continue playing a constructive role in supporting both sides to resolve trade frictions via dialogue and consultation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)