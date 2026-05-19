Chinese market for Australia's tourism shifts into "growth mode" as bilateral cooperation deepens

Xinhua) 13:58, May 19, 2026

SYDNEY, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese market for Australia's tourism is transitioning from a post-pandemic recovery into a new phase of sustained growth as the Australian government's tourism promotion agency has stepped up its efforts to attract Chinese visitors, further deepening tourism cooperation between the two countries.

According to Tourism Australia, China continues to be a top-tier growth market for Australia, currently ranking second in arrivals and first in total expenditure. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that arrivals from the Chinese mainland exceeded 220,000 in February, significantly higher than the 123,000 recorded in the same period last year and 7 percent above the pre-pandemic level of 206,000 in February 2019.

Nick Henderson, regional general manager of Greater China at Tourism Australia, said in an interview with Xinhua recently that the February figures marked a significant milestone for Australia's tourism industry.

"When viewed alongside the fact that Chinese visitor numbers have now consistently exceeded the 1-million mark over the past three rolling 12-month periods, it signals that the China market is transitioning from 'recovery mode' to 'growth mode'," Henderson said, attributing the trend to several key factors.

First, modern Chinese travelers are increasingly prioritizing "value for experience" over mere cost-effectiveness, making Australia an increasingly attractive premium destination; second, long public holidays such as the Chinese New Year have fueled demand for long-haul outbound travel; third, perceptions around Australia's reputation as a safe and secure destination are a significant competitive advantage in the current global climate, he said.

Additional factors include the growing popularity of sharing experiences from unique scenic destinations on platforms such as Xiaohongshu, or Little Red Book, as a form of social and emotional currency, the recovery of aviation capacity between China and Australia, and more convenient visa arrangements -- including efficient visa processing and the availability of long-term, multiple-entry visas, Henderson said.

In recent years, Tourism Australia has intensified its targeted marketing efforts in China. Last year, its team launched the second chapter of the "Come and Say G'day" campaign in China, combining digital advertising, offline promotions, and partnerships with airlines and travel platforms to convert high travel interest into actual arrivals.

Tourism Australia has also carried out lifestyle-oriented marketing, focusing heavily on "seeding" organic, high-quality content on popular Chinese platforms like Xiaohongshu, which integrates Australia into desirable travel narratives.

"We have cultivated a deeper appreciation for Chinese culture and values through our marketing activities to authentic emotional connections with Chinese travelers, which ultimately helps to foster a stronger bond between our two nations through the power of shared travel experiences," Henderson said.

Last month, Tourism Australia led a delegation of 37 Australian representatives to Xi'an, China, to attend the Routes Asia 2026 event. The move highlighted the importance of aviation for Australia's sustainable growth for tourism and underscored the agency's view that the China market is "massive in scale, highly nuanced in its diversity, and rapid in its pace of change," Henderson said.

Rob Dougan, executive general manager of strategy and culture at Tourism Australia, said during the Routes Asia event in Xi'an that the Chinese market is "enormously important" for Australia in terms of size, but also in terms of value and future growth.

What Australia stands for and which Chinese travelers really appreciate is Australia's nature, environment, wildlife and kangaroos, Dougan said, noting that Australia has a strong market share from China, and the strength of that relationship between Australia and China will continue to grow.

"So I think, from a tourism point of view, we are very optimistic about the opportunity that China represents," he added.

The upward trend also continued during the recent May Day holiday period. Henderson noted that it remains one of the three critical travel windows for the Chinese market, alongside the October Golden Week and Chinese New Year.

"By looking at historical trends and year-on-year growth from previous Golden Weeks, we see a clear trajectory of Chinese tourists returning to Australia with a stronger appetite for immersive and premium experiences," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)